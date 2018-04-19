Statoil awards Njord Bravo FSO vessel upgrade contract to Aibel

Statoil, on behalf of Njord license partners, has awarded NOK1.3bn ($167.4m) contract to Norwegian oil service company Aibel for the refurbishment and lifetime extension of the Njord Bravo floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel in the Norwegian Sea.

Under the contract, Aibel will be responsible for upgrading and maintenance of the vessel as well as for installation of equipment on board for reducing emissions to air (VOC facility).

Upon completion of the upgrade work, the storage vessel will be able to provide extended operation for the Njord and Hyme fields, as well as tie-in of two new field developments, Bauge and Fenja, in the Norwegian Sea.

The storage vessel is scheduled to arrive at Aibel’s Haugesund yard early in July 2018.

The work, which will be managed from Haugesund under the portfolio of Modifications & Yard Services, is expected to create 600 jobs at peak.

Aibel plans to complete the work on the Njord Bravo vessel and deliver it to Statoil in the spring of 2020.

The scope of the contract also includes an option for offshore work on Njord Bravo in connection with the hook-up on the field. Aibel will also assist Statoil with commissioning services.

Aibel CEO Mads Andersen said: “Over the past years, improvements have been on top of our agenda, and at the same time, we are known for our expertise and experienced workers in this specific segment.

“This gives us an excellent starting point for a safe and efficient execution of the project, which also will serve as a good reference in a market with increased demand for expertise within modifications in order to extend lifetime on existing installations or to secure tie-inn of new fields.”

The Njord field partners include DEA Norge with 50% stake, Neptun Energy with 20% stake, Statoil with 20% interest, Faroe Petroleum Norge with 7.5% stake and VNG Norge with 2.5% interest.

Image: The Njord Bravo floating storage and offloading FSO vessel at sea. Photo: courtesy of Thomas Sola/Statoil.