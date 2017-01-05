Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Summit Group wins contract to built $500m LNG terminal offshore Bangladesh

Published 05 January 2017

Summit Group has bagged a contract from Petrobangla to construct a floating liquefied natural gas terminal on Moheshkhali Island in Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh.

The project will be built with an investment of about $500m.

After signing of the final contract, Summit LNG Terminal Company, a unit of Summit Group, will develop the floating facilities in 18 months, The Financial Express.

The floating terminal will have a capacity to supply 500 million cubic feet of natural gas daily.

Summit will hand over the facilities to Bangladesh’s state oil firm after the completion of a 15-year operational period.

Under the deal, the government’s petroleum agency will pay $0.45 per 1,000 cubic feet of natural gas.

Summit Group Chairman Muhammed Aziz Khan was quoted by the publication as saying: “We want to ensure constant supply of primary energy for the country by implementing this project.”

Khan said that LNG will be “quickest and cost effective to meet the primary fuel demand as the current supply of gas will start falling in 2018.”

He added that the terminal will assist the company to develop a large gas-based power plant, with a production capacity of 600MW of electricity.

The project will be jointly developed by Summit with US-based General Electric (GE) as equity investment partner.

The contract signed with Summit is third LNG-related deal for the government till date.

In December, Petrobangla signed an initial agreement with India's energy firm Petronet to build an LNG re-gasification terminal on Kutubdia Island and a pipeline, Press Trust of India reported.

The contract secured by Petronet is estimated to cost of $950m.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> January

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers CONTAINEX - A WALTER GROUP Company CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.