Transportation & Storage News

Commonwealth LNG enters FERC process, schedules public open house

Published 16 August 2017

Commonwealth LNG has announced that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has accepted its application to initiate the Pre-Filing Process for a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Export Facility near Cameron, Louisiana.

The project will have the capacity to liquefy and ship 9 million tonnes per annum of LNG.

Commonwealth’s President and CEO Paul Varello said, “By employing innovative yet proven methods, our team has reimagined the engineering and construction process to advance schedule and reduce risk for investors, customers and EPC partners. This creative process also improves safety and decreases overall capital costs.”

Commonwealth’s COO, Scott Johnson added, “This is the culmination of over two and a half years of work by the Commonwealth management team and our LNG consultants, advisors and vendors. We are eager to meet with community leaders, policy makers and all other stakeholders to introduce our project and to discuss the many benefits it will bring to Cameron Parish.”

Pending a successful Environmental Review process and receipt of a FERC Order, Commonwealth LNG expects to begin construction in 2019 and commercial operation in 2022.



Source: Company Press Release

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> August

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Tankers
Transportation & Storage News

