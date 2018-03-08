TechnipFMC supplies umbilicals for Kaombo field development project offshore Angola

TechnipFMC has completed the engineering, procurement, fabrication and supply of umbilicals system for the Kaombo field development project, located in Block 32, offshore Angola.

The multisite project utilised the facilities of TechnipFMC Umbilicals Ltd.,TechnipFMC Umbilicals Inc. and Angoflex Ltda(2).

The Kaombo development is located on Block 32, approximately 140 kilometers off the coast of Angola and is operated by Total E&P Angola Block 32. TechnipFMC Umbilicals was in charge of the project management, engineering and manufacture of over 135 kilometers of steel tube umbilicals.

The load-out of the umbilicals for offshore installation started in April 2017 at Angoflex in Lobito, Angola, and the final umbilical was loaded out in January 2018.

Gavin Bainbridge, Project Manager commented: “The success of the Kaombo project has been a real team effort across the globe, and demonstrated the level of commitment and dedication the teams across the three sites have, making it possible to deliver such large-scale global projects”.

Source: Company Press Release