Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Tellurian launches open season to test support for $1.4bn Haynesville Pipeline

EBR Staff Writer Published 22 February 2018

Houston-based Tellurian has launched an open season to test support for the proposed $1.4bn Haynesville Global Access Pipeline (HGAP), which will connect the Haynesville and Bossier shale production region to customers in southwestern Louisiana, US.

The non-binding open season, which is planned to run through 6 April 2018, is aimed at securing prospective shippers for the pipeline. 

Construction of the HGAP project, which will have a capacity to transport up to two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, is scheduled to commence in 2022, with commission planned in mid-2023.

Tellurian president and CEO Meg Gentle said: “HGAP will connect the Haynesville Shale with growing markets in Southwest Louisiana, where natural gas demand is expected to triple, reaching approximately 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2025.

“Louisiana continues to serve as the U.S. natural gas market hub, requiring additional infrastructure to efficiently deliver gas from fields in the Northeast U.S., the Midwest, and Texas to local and global markets.

“HGAP will improve the connection between North and Southwest Louisiana, debottlenecking existing pipeline routes and providing shippers access to expanding markets.”

The HGAP is part of the Tellurian’s proposed Tellurian Pipeline Network, which involves construction of three pipelines in total to provide supply alternatives to meet the rising demand for natural gas in Southwest Louisiana.

The other two pipeline projects planned under the Tellurian Pipeline Network include the Driftwood Pipeline (DWPL) and Permian Global Access Pipeline (PGAP).

The Tellurian Pipeline Network, which will see an investment of up to $7bn in total, is likely to create 15,000 jobs in the US states of Texas and Louisiana.

Image: The new pipeline will connect the Haynesville and Bossier shale region to customers in southwestern Louisiana, US. Photo: courtesy of supakitmod/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.