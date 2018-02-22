Tellurian launches open season to test support for $1.4bn Haynesville Pipeline

Houston-based Tellurian has launched an open season to test support for the proposed $1.4bn Haynesville Global Access Pipeline (HGAP), which will connect the Haynesville and Bossier shale production region to customers in southwestern Louisiana, US.

The non-binding open season, which is planned to run through 6 April 2018, is aimed at securing prospective shippers for the pipeline.

Construction of the HGAP project, which will have a capacity to transport up to two billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, is scheduled to commence in 2022, with commission planned in mid-2023.

Tellurian president and CEO Meg Gentle said: “HGAP will connect the Haynesville Shale with growing markets in Southwest Louisiana, where natural gas demand is expected to triple, reaching approximately 12 billion cubic feet per day by 2025.

“Louisiana continues to serve as the U.S. natural gas market hub, requiring additional infrastructure to efficiently deliver gas from fields in the Northeast U.S., the Midwest, and Texas to local and global markets.

“HGAP will improve the connection between North and Southwest Louisiana, debottlenecking existing pipeline routes and providing shippers access to expanding markets.”

The HGAP is part of the Tellurian’s proposed Tellurian Pipeline Network, which involves construction of three pipelines in total to provide supply alternatives to meet the rising demand for natural gas in Southwest Louisiana.

The other two pipeline projects planned under the Tellurian Pipeline Network include the Driftwood Pipeline (DWPL) and Permian Global Access Pipeline (PGAP).

The Tellurian Pipeline Network, which will see an investment of up to $7bn in total, is likely to create 15,000 jobs in the US states of Texas and Louisiana.

