Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Bonatti wins pipelines construction contract from Tengizchevroil

Published 11 January 2018

Bonatti has won the Area 51 pipelines contract from Tengizchevroil (TCO) for the FGP-WPMP project.

The project is aimed at creating a new gathering system for transporting the fluids of Tengiz and Korolev reservoir to the new FGP processing facilities.

Bonatti’s scope of work includes the construction and pre-commissioning of about 377 Km of various diameters pipelines:

  • Production Gathering System;
  • High Pressure Sour Gas Injection and Utilities (water, fuel gas, diesel)

Bonatti’s major partner in the contract is Montazhspetsstroy Joint Stock Company.

The contract signing ceremony took place on November 30th in Atyrau with participation of Tengizchevroil Projects General Manager, Mr. Kevin Kassner, FGP-WPMP Project Director, Mr. Mick Kraly as well as Bonatti Chairman of the Board, Mr. Paolo Ghirelli and MontazhSpetsStroy JSC President, Mr. Talgat Nazarov.

During the signing ceremony Mr. Ghirelli conveyed the following: “Kazakhstani content development is one of the highest priorities for our client Tengizchevroil. Bonatti supports Tengizchevroil’s goal to achieve maximum use of the country’s resources. I am pleased that our partner in this contract is a Kazakhstani company MontazhSpetsStroy which has been on Kazakhstan’s market since 1994. The work to be executed as part this contract is a key element on the path to achieve our commitment to the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Being located in an operational field, the activities will be executed in particularly challenging conditions such as brownfield and characterized by an elevated number of crossings which is estimated in about 3800 between Pipelines, Buried Cables, Areal Cables, Roads and SOE Areas.



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Drilling & Production
Oil & Gas> Exploration & Development
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> January

Related Industries
Construction & Real Estate> Construction Equipment
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Oil> Diesel
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Exploration
Energy and Utilities> Commodity> Gas
Construction & Real Estate> Construction Contractors> Heavy Construction & Civil Engineering Contractors> Utility System Construction> Oil & Gas Infrastructure
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Equipment> Pipeline Equipment
Construction & Real Estate> Construction Projects> Heavy Construction & Civil Engineering Projects> Utility System Construction> Oil & Gas Infrastructure> Pipeline Infrastructure
Energy and Utilities> Equipment and Services> Services> Pipeline services
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Energy and Utilities> Upstream Energy> Production
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.