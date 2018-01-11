Bonatti wins pipelines construction contract from Tengizchevroil

Bonatti has won the Area 51 pipelines contract from Tengizchevroil (TCO) for the FGP-WPMP project.

The project is aimed at creating a new gathering system for transporting the fluids of Tengiz and Korolev reservoir to the new FGP processing facilities.

Bonatti’s scope of work includes the construction and pre-commissioning of about 377 Km of various diameters pipelines:

Production Gathering System;

High Pressure Sour Gas Injection and Utilities (water, fuel gas, diesel)

Bonatti’s major partner in the contract is Montazhspetsstroy Joint Stock Company.

The contract signing ceremony took place on November 30th in Atyrau with participation of Tengizchevroil Projects General Manager, Mr. Kevin Kassner, FGP-WPMP Project Director, Mr. Mick Kraly as well as Bonatti Chairman of the Board, Mr. Paolo Ghirelli and MontazhSpetsStroy JSC President, Mr. Talgat Nazarov.

During the signing ceremony Mr. Ghirelli conveyed the following: “Kazakhstani content development is one of the highest priorities for our client Tengizchevroil. Bonatti supports Tengizchevroil’s goal to achieve maximum use of the country’s resources. I am pleased that our partner in this contract is a Kazakhstani company MontazhSpetsStroy which has been on Kazakhstan’s market since 1994. The work to be executed as part this contract is a key element on the path to achieve our commitment to the Republic of Kazakhstan”.

Being located in an operational field, the activities will be executed in particularly challenging conditions such as brownfield and characterized by an elevated number of crossings which is estimated in about 3800 between Pipelines, Buried Cables, Areal Cables, Roads and SOE Areas.

Source: Company Press Release