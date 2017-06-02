Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Intelligent Edge Enable Digital Optimise Core
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Titan LNG makes FID for first LNG bunkering pontoon in Europe

Published 02 June 2017

Titan LNG has taken final investment decision (FID) on the first LNG bunkering pontoon in Europe.

The FlexFueler1 has been financed with support from the Province of North-Holland.

The FlexFueler1 will be operational from Q3 2018. The pontoon will be stationed in the Port of Amsterdam where it will serve as a stationary delivery location to inland water barges and small sea-going vessels.

Vessels that require bunkers to be delivered while simultaneously loading and discharging their own cargo, will be served by deploying the FlexFueler alongside these larger vessels throughout the ARA region, the world’s second largest bunkering hub. Titan LNG has received several enquiries for FlexFuelers in other regions, which are currently being developed.

Having the ability to deliver LNG in a range from 30 to 600 cubic metres (cbm) per hour, the FlexFueler1 is initially outfitted with two 380cbm tanks, with the option to add two further tanks in line  with increasing market demand.

Titan LNG CEO Niels den Nijs, said: “Since the launch of the FlexFueler project in 2016, we have continuously incorporated feedback from key stakeholders resulting in an optimised design in terms of both functionality and safety. Our team is grateful for all feedback received during the discussions with customers, ports, the shipyard and classification society, Bureau Veritas; all of whom contributed to improving the FlexFueler design.

"We believe that our decision to build the Titan LNG FlexFueler1 will contribute to the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel in this vital bunkering region.

“The FlexFueler offers tremendous versatility when loading and delivering LNG. On top of the stationary and manoeuvrable delivery methods she can load LNG from trucks, LNG transport ships or via the Gate terminal in Rotterdam. This flexibility supports our robust delivery promise while ensuring long term cost competitiveness.”

Titan LNG commercial director of marine Michael Schaap, added: “The FlexFueler concept is the logical evolution from the truck-to-ship bunkering that Titan LNG carries out on a regular basis. We have a strong track record of making truck-to-ship as efficient as possible, but it is still far from optimal for a vessel owner because of the associated downtime.

"Our recently launched T-piece truck-to-ship operation, which allows for two trucks to discharge at the same time, already reduces the downtime. However, the FlexFueler represents a solution that resembles conventional bunkering practices, which is what the market demands.”

Revisions to IMO Annex VI will see the sulphur content of fuels burned limited to a maximum of 0.5% from 2020 on a global basis to reduce Sox emissions.

For vessels operating in Emission Control Areas (ECAs), like the North Sea and The Baltic Sea, an even lower percentage of 0.1% is applicable. This impending regulation has triggered increasing interest from ship owners and operators seeking cleaner, compliant and cost-effective fuels. LNG meets all IMO Annex VI SOx emissions standards from 2020, while greatly reducing levels of nitrogen oxide (NOx) and particulate matter (PM).



Source: Company Press Release

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> June

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Eisenbau-Krämer - Arc Welded Steel Pipes Eisenbau-Krämer GmbH (EBK), a world leader in the manufacture and supply of large diameter sub-merged arc welded steel pipes and based in Germany, provides oil and gas and engineering companies with high quality, high integrity pipes, worldwide. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.