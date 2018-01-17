Trafigura to buy LNG from Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy’s subsidiary Cheniere Marketing has entered into a liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Trafigura.

Under the agreement, Trafigura has agreed to purchase approximately 1 million tonnes per annum of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free on board basis for a term of 15 years beginning in 2019.

The purchase price for LNG is indexed to the monthly Henry Hub price, plus a fee.

Cheniere Energy president and CEO Jack Fusco said: "We are pleased to announce this long-term SPA with Trafigura, an important player in the global LNG market. We expect this SPA to help support Cheniere's expansion plans, and we look forward to a successful long-term relationship with Trafigura as a customer.

"With a flexible solution tailored to the needs of our customer, this agreement demonstrates Cheniere's capabilities as a leading global LNG supplier."

Source: Company Press Release