TransCanada commissions $1.6bn Leach Xpress pipeline project in US

TransCanada has commissioned the $1.6bn Leach XPress (LXP) project, a 257km interstate natural gas pipeline stretching from Marshall County, West Virginia, to Lawrence County, Ohio, US.

The Leach XPress project includes 36-inch-diameter pipeline, three compressor stations, and modifications to an existing compressor station.

Capable of transporting approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas a day (Bcf/d), the pipeline is designed to transport natural gas from the heart of the growing Appalachian supply basin to markets in Ohio, West Virginia, and beyond.

TransCanada said that the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has issued a certificate of public convenience and necessity for its Mountaineer XPress (MXP) and Gulf XPress (GXP) projects.

TransCanada executive vice-president and president of US Natural Gas Pipelines Stanley Chapman III said: "FERC's approval of Mountaineer XPress and Gulf XPress allows us to continue delivering on our commitment to create new outlets for our customers, transporting Marcellus and Utica shale gas to key markets in the US and beyond.”

The MXP and GXP projects, which are estimated to cost $3.2bn in total, are expected to create over 8,000 jobs during peak construction phase. Construction on the projects is planned to immediately with commissioning scheduled in late 2018.

Intended to deliver approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of gas to the TCO Pool and Leach markets, the MXP involves construction of 274km pipeline, three new compressor stations and upgrades to three existing compressor stations.

Additionally, the GXP will have capacity to transport approximately 0.8 Bcf/d to Southeast and Gulf Coast supply markets and involves construction of seven new compressor stations, and upgrades to one existing compressor station.

The company noted that all the three projects provide vital links between Appalachian natural gas supply and growing markets in the US.

TransCanada President and CEO Russ Girling said: "Successful completion of Leach XPress is a prime example of TransCanada's North American strategy of connecting prolific and growing supply basins with markets eager to access reliable, reasonably priced sources of energy.”

Image: The company noted that all the three projects provide vital links between Appalachian natural gas supply and growing markets in the US. Photo: courtesy of supakitmod/ FreeDigitalPhotos.net.