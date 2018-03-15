TransCanada commissions $300m Cameron Access project in Louisiana, US

North American energy infrastructure firm TransCanada has commissioned the $300m Cameron Access project in Southwest Louisiana, US.

The project, which aims to enhance the company's ability to deliver North American-produced natural gas to LNG export markets, involved improvements to existing pipeline.

Additionally, the project comprised construction of a new compressor station, known as Lake Arthur compressor station, in Jefferson Davis Parish, as well as the addition of 43km of 36-inch diameter greenfield pipeline.

The pipeline is capable of transporting 800,000 dekatherms a day to the Cameron LNG export facility, which is currently under construction and is planned to enter service at the end of 2019.

TransCanada executive vice-president Stanley Chapman III said: "The completion of Cameron Access creates significant value for our customers by providing additional connectivity for their domestically produced natural gas to the high-value U.S. Gulf Coast LNG export market.

"Additionally, LNG export projects such as Cameron Access will help reduce global carbon emissions by allowing emerging markets to displace coal-fired power generation with clean-burning natural gas."

In 2015, Columbia Pipeline Group (CPG), a unit of TransCanada, said it had secured approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the construction of the Cameron Access Project.

At that time, CPG president Glen Kettering said: "This is an important natural gas infrastructure project that further connects abundant, but constrained, Appalachian supplies to higher value markets."

"The Cameron Access Project is an integral part of the $10-plus billion project backlog that CPG will be executing on over the next several years and, we anticipate, will triple the size of the company by 2020.”

TransCanada is engaged in developing and operating North American energy infrastructure including natural gas and liquids pipelines, power generation and gas storage facilities.

The firm operates one of the largest natural gas transmission networks that extends more than 91,900km which taps into virtually all major gas supply basins in North America.