Transportation & Storage News

TransCanada commissions Sundre Crossover Project in Alberta

EBR Staff Writer Published 11 April 2018

TransCanada has commissioned the Sundre Crossover Project, an extension of its NOVA Gas Transmission (NGTL) system in central Alberta, Canada.

The project is expected to boost TransCanada’s capacity to transport natural gas on the NGTL pipeline system to downstream pipelines and major markets in the Pacific Northwest and California.

Through the Sundre Crossover Project, the midstream company will deliver an additional capacity of 228 million cubic feet of natural gas per day on the NGTL system.

The project with an investment of around CAD100m ($79.3m) saw addition of about 21km of 42inch pipeline in Mountain View County, east of Sundre.

TransCanada Canadian Gas Pipelines senior vice-president and general manager Tracy Robinson said: "The completion of Sundre Crossover is an important development for TransCanada as we continue to expand our system to help our customers connect their resources to the markets where natural gas is needed.

"We continue to focus on connecting WCSB supply to higher value markets, as demonstrated through recent, successful open seasons for incremental export capacity."

The Sundre Crossover Project is part of TransCanada’s commitment of more than CAD$7bn ($5.44bn) in near-term growth capital to the NGTL pipeline system. Subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, the Canadian midstream company expects the investment to expand its delivery capacity of natural gas on the NGTL system by 2.5 billion cubic feet per day by 2021.

Laid out in Western Canada in British Columbia and Alberta provinces, the NGTL System comprises about 24,320km of pipeline along with more than 90 compression units and associated facilities.

The NGTL pipeline system has been designed to source natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and supply it to domestic and export markets.

Earlier this month, TransCanada completed the final part of its CAD1.7bn ($1.32bn) 2017 expansion program on the NGTL pipeline system in Alberta by commissioning the Northwest Mainline Loop-Boundary Lake pipeline.

The Boundary Lake section of the NGTL expansion project involved construction of a new 91km pipeline of 36in diameter as a loop of the Northwest Mainline pipeline.

