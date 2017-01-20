TransCanada receives US FERC approval to construct $1.8bn gas pipeline projects

TransCanada has received the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) approval for the construction of the Leach XPress and Rayne XPress gas pipeline projects in the US with a total investment of $1.8bn.

The projects are expected to offer additional outlets to enable transportation of domestic, clean burning natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica production areas to higher-value Midwest and Gulf Coast markets.

TransCanada US Natural Gas Pipelines senior vice-president and general manager Stan Chapman said: "Approval of Leach XPress and Rayne XPress follows a very thorough review by the FERC.

"These projects will create critically needed connectivity between the prolific, but constrained, Marcellus and Utica shale production areas and higher value markets.

“The projects will also create significant new jobs and tax revenues for communities along the projects' routes."

TransCanada plans to commence construction work at both the projects upon remaining regulatory approvals.

The $1.4bn Leach Xpress project, which will have gas transportation capacity of approximately 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), crosses the northern panhandle of West Virginia and then traverses southeastern Ohio.

The 160-mile greenfield project will transport the natural gas produced from the Marcellus and Utica supply basin to homes, businesses and industries.

Additionally, the Rayne XPress involves construction of two new compressor stations along TransCanada's existing Columbia Gulf system.

It is intended to create an additional 1.0 Bcf/d of capacity to efficiently transport Marcellus and Utica production to markets in the Gulf Coast region and beyond.

The two projects are supported by long-term, fixed-fee, firm transportation service agreements.