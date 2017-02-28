Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

TransCanada to sell stake in Iroquois and Portland gas transmission system projects

EBR Staff Writer Published 28 February 2017

TransCanada has unveiled plans to sell 49.3% stake in Iroquois gas transmission system and the remaining 11.8% interest in Portland natural gas transmission system (PNGTS) to its master limited partnership TC PipeLines.

The board of directors from TransCanada have approved to sell interest in Iroquois and PNGTS projects. However, the transaction is subject to satisfactory negotiation of terms, compliance with any applicable regulatory requirements, and Partnership Board approval.

The Iroquois pipeline distributes natural gas under long-term contracts. It extends from the TransCanada Mainline system at the US border near Waddington of New York to markets in the US Northeast, including New York City, Long Island and Connecticut.

Currently, a joint venture formed by the affiliates of TransCanada and Dominion Resources own Iroquois pipeline. It is operated by a stand-alone company that is also jointly owned and based in Connecticut.

PNGTS is a high-capacity interstate natural gas pipeline, which fulfills the energy needs of New England.

It connects with the TransQuebec and Maritimes Pipeline at the Canadian border and shares facilities with the Maritimes and Northeast Pipeline from Westbrook of Maine to a connection with the Tennessee Gas Pipeline System near Boston of Massachusetts.

In January 2016, TransCanadahas divested a 49.9% stake in PNGTS to the partnership.

Through its subsidiaries, TransCanada currently owns around 27% interest in TC PipeLines, which was created to acquire, own and manage US natural gas pipelines and related assets.

TransCanada president and CEO Russ Girling said: "This offer demonstrates the meaningful role that TC PipeLines, LP can fulfill in funding a portion of our $23 billion near-term capital program.

"Delivering on our industry-leading growth portfolio positions us to deliver significant sustainable growth in earnings, cash flow and dividends."

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> February

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

The Verder Group – Experts of Industrial Pumping Solutions and Sophisticated Quality Control Initially created as a family-run business in the Netherlands, the Verder Group has evolved into a solid global presence over the last 55 years. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers CONTAINEX - Create Space with Modules and Containers CONTAINEX is the leading supplier of portable cabins and mobile space solutions throughout Europe, with more than 30 years experience in the mobile space solutions trade. In addition to modular buildings of portable and sanitary cabins our product range also includes storage containers as well as new and second hand ISO shipping containers. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Bronswerk Heat Transfer - Dynamic Heat Exchange Solutions Bronswerk® Heat Transfer (BHT) offers specialised knowledge of advanced processes and techniques for heat exchange systems. Since 1940, Bronswerk has designed, manufactured and supplied industrial (shell and tube) heat exchangers, cooling equipment, (A-frame) condensers, air cooled coolers (ACC) and fans for the industry. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.