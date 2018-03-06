UGL wins services contract extension from ATOM in Australia

UGL, a Cimic Group company has secured a contract from Australian Terminal Operations Management (ATOM) to continue to provide asset management and project-related services at BP fuel terminals in Australia.

Under the contract extension UGL will provide project, engineering, and maintenance services to ATOM, an incorporated 50:50 joint venture between BP Australia and UGL.

The contract will generate revenue to UGL of approximately $150 million over several years.

CIMIC Group CEO Michael Wright said: “We are proud to extend our longstanding relationship with BP and to continue to provide leading asset services to the downstream oil and gas industry in Australia.”

UGL managing director Jason Spears said: “Securing this contract extension reflects UGL’s commitment to delivering innovative and cost-effective operations and maintenance services that optimise asset utilisation and the reliability of our client’s critical assets.”

ATOM CEO Chris Gatt said: “We are excited to continue our strategic partnership with UGL, a company which has successfully grown with our business. Our relationship with UGL continues to be integral to delivering safe, reliable and cost-effective services to BP.”

Source: Company Press Release