US, China sign agreement to advance $45bn Alaska LNG project

EBR Staff Writer Published 10 November 2017

The US and China have come up with a joint development agreement to advance the $45bn liquefied natural gas (LNG) export project in Alaska, which is considered to be a strategic gas infrastructure project for the American state.

In this regard, Alaska Gasline Development Corporation (AGDC), the State of Alaska, China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec), CIC Capital Corporation (CIC Capital), and Bank of China (BOC), have all signed an agreement on the sidelines of the US President Donald Trump’s visit to China.

As per the terms of the agreement, the parties will cooperate on LNG marketing, financing, investment model as well as China content in the Alaska LNG project. A periodic result for the project is anticipated to come by 2018.

The Alaska LNG project is expected to create up to 10,000 jobs during its construction stage followed up by around 1,000 jobs for handling the operations.

Alaska State Governor Bill Walker said: “This is an agreement that will provide Alaska with an economic boom comparable to the development of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System in the 1970s.”

Sinopec, China’s state-owned, energy and chemical company, stated that it is interested in the potential of purchasing LNG on a steady basis from the Alaska LNG production.

AGDC president Keith Meyer said: “Today’s agreement brings the potential customer, lender, equity investor, and developer together with a common objective of crafting mutually beneficial agreements leading to increased LNG trade between Alaska and China.”

The Alaska LNG project is designed to be an integrated LNG system with a capacity of 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It will feature a three train liquefaction plant at Nikiski in South central Alaska and a 1.1m diameter gas pipeline spanning nearly 1,287km.

The LNG system will also have a gas treatment plant to come up on the North Slope of Alaska. Apart from that, several interconnecting facilities will be built to link the Prudhoe Bay gas complex and the gas treatment plant.

In late June, AGDC made a deal with Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) to cooperate on developing the Alaska LNG project. The cooperation includes project investment, development, operations and other arrangements associated with the project.

Image: Alaska LNG project is designed to have a capacity of 20MTPA. Photo: puttsk/Freedigitalphotos.net.

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

