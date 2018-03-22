Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
Tellurian secures $50m investment from Bechtel

Published 22 March 2018

Tellurian has secured a $50m zero coupon preferred equity investment from an affiliate of Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals (Bechtel).

Bechtel Group chairman and CEO Brendan Bechtel said: “Tellurian management and Bechtel have worked together for many years and we look forward to continuing our success as equity partners.”

Tellurian president and CEO Meg Gentle said: “Bechtel and Tellurian management have constructed 55 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefaction capacity together on various projects and have formed a respected and productive relationship.

“We are fortunate to have such strong strategic partners including Bechtel, GE and Total and look forward to breaking ground at Driftwood LNG in 2019.”

In November 2017, Tellurian and Bechtel signed four fixed price, lump sum turnkey agreements totaling $15.2 billion for EPC of Driftwood, the ~27.6 mtpa liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility proposed near Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Bechtel OG&C president Alasdair Cathcart said: “We have dedicated our talent and innovation to design Tellurian’s LNG liquefaction program. Today’s investment reinforces our long-term partnership with Tellurian and our mutual commitment to deliver the next wave of low-cost LNG.”

Bechtel is a global leader in engineering, procurement and construction of LNG facilities, having delivered 41 LNG trains on 16 projects in 10 countries. Today, production on Bechtel-built facilities accounts for about one-third of global LNG capacity.

Source: Company Press Release

