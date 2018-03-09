Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
USD Group to build new refined products terminals in Mexico

Published 09 March 2018

USD Group, through its subsidiary USD Marketing Mexico, plans to grow its network of refined products destination terminals in Mexico, including two new terminals to be built in the Central Chihuahua area.

The Ciudad Cuauhtémoc terminal development is expected online by mid-2018 and will include manifest rail and truck transloading capabilities, as well as land for expansion.

Additionally, USDG is formalizing plans for a second refined products distribution terminal in the Central Chihuahua area, which will feature unit train, tank storage and truck loading capabilities.

The planned terminals are expected to meaningfully improve the distribution of refined products across the state of Chihuahua, which includes approximately two million residents and one of Mexico’s most concentrated and productive agricultural and mining hubs.

USDG business development vice president Steve Magness said: “Along with the Querétaro terminal, our expansion into the Central Chihuahua area demonstrates our commitment to improving the delivery of critical products across the region.

“We believe our network of scalable terminals will enable our customers to more effectively meet the rapidly growing demand for refined products in Mexico.”

Both terminals will be serviced by Ferromex railroad, a subsidiary of Grupo México Transportes, with access to all North American Class 1 railroads.

Ferromex sales executive vice president Ernesto Anguiano Sánchez said: “We look forward to supporting USDG’s terminal network in Mexico.”



Source: Company Press Release

