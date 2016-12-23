Venture Global to invest $8.5bn in Plaquemines Parish LNG complex in US

Venture Global LNG is planning to invest $8.5bn for the development of natural gas liquefaction facility and LNG export terminal in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, US.

Located on the west bank of the Mississippi River near Mile Marker 55, downriver of Myrtle Grove, the Plaquemines LNG project is said to be the company’s second project of its kind in Louisiana.

The firm is already developing the $4.5bn Calcasieu Pass LNG project in the region. Production from the project is expected to commence in late 2019.

The Calcasieu Pass LNG project is designed to produce 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas for export, with an annual capacity of 10 million metric tons.

Venture Global Co-CEO Mike Sabel said: “Together, Plaquemines LNG and Calcasieu Pass will supply the world’s growing demand for low-cost, clean and reliable North American energy.”

Expected to create 2,200 jobs during the construction phase, the Plaquemines LNG project will have an export capacity of 20 million metric tons per year.

Venture Global co-CEO Bob Pender said: “Plaquemines LNG will invest billions in new facilities, equipment and labor and bring thousands of temporary and hundreds of permanent jobs to the state.”

Upon securing approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Venture Global LNG will commence construction of the Plaquemines LNG project in 2018.

The project is expected to commence production in 2022.

Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District chairman Beau Black said: “This LNG development will most certainly create exceptional employment opportunities for our residents both during construction and at operating phase, as well as supporting substantial infrastructure upgrades to the area south of Myrtle Grove.”

