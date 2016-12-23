Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Data-Driven Business Digital Protection Hybrid Agility Workplace Productivity
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Venture Global to invest $8.5bn in Plaquemines Parish LNG complex in US

EBR Staff Writer Published 23 December 2016

Venture Global LNG is planning to invest $8.5bn for the development of natural gas liquefaction facility and LNG export terminal in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, US.

Located on the west bank of the Mississippi River near Mile Marker 55, downriver of Myrtle Grove, the Plaquemines LNG project is said to be the company’s second project of its kind in Louisiana.

The firm is already developing the $4.5bn Calcasieu Pass LNG project in the region. Production from the project is expected to commence in late 2019.

The Calcasieu Pass LNG project is designed to produce 1.4 billion cubic feet per day of liquefied natural gas for export, with an annual capacity of 10 million metric tons.

Venture Global Co-CEO Mike Sabel said: “Together, Plaquemines LNG and Calcasieu Pass will supply the world’s growing demand for low-cost, clean and reliable North American energy.”

Expected to create 2,200 jobs during the construction phase, the Plaquemines LNG project will have an export capacity of 20 million metric tons per year.

Venture Global co-CEO Bob Pender said: “Plaquemines LNG will invest billions in new facilities, equipment and labor and bring thousands of temporary and hundreds of permanent jobs to the state.”

Upon securing approval from the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Venture Global LNG will commence construction of the Plaquemines LNG project in 2018.

The project is expected to commence production in 2022.

Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District chairman Beau Black said: “This LNG development will most certainly create exceptional employment opportunities for our residents both during construction and at operating phase, as well as supporting substantial infrastructure upgrades to the area south of Myrtle Grove.”

Image: The new LNG project in US will have an export capacity of 20 million metric tons per year. Photo: courtesy of supakitmod/FreeDigitalPhotos.net.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2016> December

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> LNG Terminals
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Promat - Thermal Insulation with Blast and Fire Protection Promat is the worldwide reference and pioneer in the field of high-temperature insulation and passive fire protection. With a strong global presence and over 50 years of experience, innovation and know-how, Promat is the first choice for customers for their thermal and fire proofing requirements. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers WRT bv - Additives for Fuel, Lubricant and Crude Oil Treatment Since 1985, WRT has been a leading additive technology and services provider in the fuel industry. We develop, manufacture, blend and supply fuel additives that improve the quality, performance, handling and safety of crude oil, biofuels and petroleum products. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Check-All Valve - In-Line, Spring Loaded Check Valves Check-All Valve Mfg. Co. makes a complete line of in-line spring-loaded piston-type check valves. Many series are available which provide check valves for practically every service application. All valves are available with metal-to-metal or soft seats. Sizes range from 1/8 NPT to 20 inch flanged connections. Pressure ratings are available from full vacuum to 10,000 PSI. Special materials are available and you can choose from a wide range of spring settings for all the valves. CE/PED Compliant, CRN Registered, ISO 9001 Certified. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2016. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.