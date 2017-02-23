WhiteWater Midstream begins construction on Agua Blanca Pipeline in US

WhiteWater Midstream has begun construction of the Agua Blanca Pipeline, a Delaware Basin, intrastate natural gas pipeline.

The initial path of Agua Blanca will be from Orla, Texas to the Waha Hub, servicing portions of Culberson, Loving, Pecos, Reeves and Ward counties. Agua Blanca will have multiple direct downstream connections including to the Trans-Pecos Header.

Agua Blanca will initially consist of 75 miles of 36” diameter pipe with a capacity of 1.25 Bcf/d, expandable to 1.75 Bcf/d. The project is supported by over 500 MMcf/d of long-term, firm volume commitments. WhiteWater expects to accept first volumes by the fourth quarter of 2017.

“Agua Blanca will provide producers and processors with a much needed outlet for the rapidly growing natural gas volumes in the Delaware Basin. Our customers will have a direct path to multiple delivery points including the attractive, growing Mexican power market,” said WhiteWater Chief Executive Officer Christer Rundlof.

