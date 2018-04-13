Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology Digital Transformation
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Williams Partners seeks FERC nod for $404m Transco expansion project

EBR Staff Writer Published 13 April 2018

Williams Partners has filed an application with the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), seeking an approval for its $404.8m Southeastern Trail expansion project, an expansion of the Transco natural gas pipeline system.

By executing the pipeline expansion project, Transco will have an additional 296,375 dekatherms per day transportation capacity to serve the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US markets for the 2020/2021 winter heating season.

Upon its completion, the Southeastern Trail expansion project is expected to help address the increasing demand for natural gas in the Southeast. It will also offer access to new sources of domestic natural gas supply while improving system reliability.

Williams Partners plans to construct nearly 12.4km of 42inch pipeline looping facilities in Virginia’s Fauquier and Prince William Counties under the new Transco expansion project.

Also part of the expansion project are horsepower additions at existing compressor stations in Manassas, Scottsville, and Chatham – all in Virginia. Apart from that, the company will carry out piping and valve modifications on other existing facilities across South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana to enable bi-directional flow.

Subject to approval, Williams Partners plans to begin construction from August and place the Southeastern Trail expansion project into service by November 2020.

Williams Partners said that it has signed agreements with utility and local distribution firms in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia for firm transportation service under the new capabilities of the Transco pipeline system.

Williams Partners general partner chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “This vital project, along with additional expansion opportunities under development, will link low-cost supply to key customers in high-growth markets and continues the expansion of southbound capacity on the Transco pipeline system.

“Construction of this project along Transco’s existing corridor results in significantly less environmental impact and more economical transportation rates for our customers than other greenfield projects serving these same markets.”

The Transco is among the largest interstate natural gas transmission pipeline systems in the US, made up of more than 16,400km of pipelines. It supplies natural gas to 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states.

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2018> April

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers INTERTEC- Protecting Field-Based Equipment in Harsh Conditions for 50 Years INTERTEC offers a versatile range of solutions designed to protect field instrumentation in chemical and petrochemical plants, as well as other industries. Sensitive and valuable measuring and control instruments are reliably protected against freezing, excessive heat, corrosion and condensation. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2018. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.