Williams Partners seeks FERC nod for $404m Transco expansion project

Williams Partners has filed an application with the US Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), seeking an approval for its $404.8m Southeastern Trail expansion project, an expansion of the Transco natural gas pipeline system.

By executing the pipeline expansion project, Transco will have an additional 296,375 dekatherms per day transportation capacity to serve the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern US markets for the 2020/2021 winter heating season.

Upon its completion, the Southeastern Trail expansion project is expected to help address the increasing demand for natural gas in the Southeast. It will also offer access to new sources of domestic natural gas supply while improving system reliability.

Williams Partners plans to construct nearly 12.4km of 42inch pipeline looping facilities in Virginia’s Fauquier and Prince William Counties under the new Transco expansion project.

Also part of the expansion project are horsepower additions at existing compressor stations in Manassas, Scottsville, and Chatham – all in Virginia. Apart from that, the company will carry out piping and valve modifications on other existing facilities across South Carolina, Georgia, and Louisiana to enable bi-directional flow.

Subject to approval, Williams Partners plans to begin construction from August and place the Southeastern Trail expansion project into service by November 2020.

Williams Partners said that it has signed agreements with utility and local distribution firms in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia for firm transportation service under the new capabilities of the Transco pipeline system.

Williams Partners general partner chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “This vital project, along with additional expansion opportunities under development, will link low-cost supply to key customers in high-growth markets and continues the expansion of southbound capacity on the Transco pipeline system.

“Construction of this project along Transco’s existing corridor results in significantly less environmental impact and more economical transportation rates for our customers than other greenfield projects serving these same markets.”

The Transco is among the largest interstate natural gas transmission pipeline systems in the US, made up of more than 16,400km of pipelines. It supplies natural gas to 12 Southeast and Atlantic Seaboard states.