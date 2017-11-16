Williams Partners seeks FERC nod for Gateway Expansion Project

Williams Partners is seeking an approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to move ahead with its Gateway Expansion Project, aimed at meeting the growing demand for natural gas in the US northeastern market.

The Gateway Expansion Project will see the expansion of the company’s Transco interstate natural gas pipeline to deliver additional service to New Jersey and New York natural gas consumers in time for the 2020/2021 winter heating season.

Subject to regulatory nod, the Gateway Expansion Project will involve addition of electric horsepower at an existing Transco compressor station in New Jersey. The project will also see modifications carried out to two existing Transco meter stations.

Williams Partners is expected to begin construction on the project in 2019 summer.

According to Williams Partners, almost all of the project operations are proposed within Transco’s existing rights of way and/or property boundaries.

Once expanded, the Gateway Expansion Project will carry 65,000 dekatherms per day of firm transportation capacity. This added capacity is expected to meet the daily natural gas needs of around 300,000 homes.

Williams Partners general partner chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “This project is just the latest example of the continued demand along the Transco system, driving ongoing expansion opportunities and increasing the volumes that we move on our system.

“Growth opportunities continue to emerge along Transco, because of its irreplaceable position to deliver the low cost reliable natural gas our customers demand.”

For firm transportation service under the pipeline expansion project, Transco has made agreements with PSEG Power and UGI Energy Services.

PSEG supplies to New Jersey's electric and gas service utility Public Service Electric & Gas Company while UGI Energy Services provides and markets natural gas and power to 40,000 customers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern US.

Williams Partners Atlantic-Gulf operating area senior vice president Frank Ferazzi said: “An abundant, reliable supply of natural gas provides northeastern consumers with affordable, clean energy critical to helping reduce carbon emissions and growing the region’s economy.

“The Gateway Expansion Project will help fuel the region’s growth, leveraging existing pipeline infrastructure to meet our customers’ rising natural gas demand with minimal environmental impacts.”