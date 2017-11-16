Log in or Register for enhanced features | Forgotten Password?
White Papers | Suppliers | Events | Report Store | Companies | Dining Club | Videos

Oil & Gas
Drilling & Production Exploration & Development Refining & Petrochemicals Transportation & Storage
Power Generation
Biofuels & Biomass Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Nuclear Solar Wind
Power Distribution
Utilities Network Utilities Retail
Mining & Commodities
Carbon Coal Minerals & Materials Nuclear Fuels
Clean Technology
Oil & Gas
Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage Home | News | White Papers | Suppliers | Companies
Register with EBR
Return to: EBR Home | Oil & Gas | Transportation & Storage
Transportation & Storage News

Williams Partners seeks FERC nod for Gateway Expansion Project

EBR Staff Writer Published 16 November 2017

Williams Partners is seeking an approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to move ahead with its Gateway Expansion Project, aimed at meeting the growing demand for natural gas in the US northeastern market.

The Gateway Expansion Project will see the expansion of the company’s Transco interstate natural gas pipeline to deliver additional service to New Jersey and New York natural gas consumers in time for the 2020/2021 winter heating season.

Subject to regulatory nod, the Gateway Expansion Project will involve addition of electric horsepower at an existing Transco compressor station in New Jersey. The project will also see modifications carried out to two existing Transco meter stations.

Williams Partners is expected to begin construction on the project in 2019 summer.

According to Williams Partners, almost all of the project operations are proposed within Transco’s existing rights of way and/or property boundaries.

Once expanded, the Gateway Expansion Project will carry 65,000 dekatherms per day of firm transportation capacity. This added capacity is expected to meet the daily natural gas needs of around 300,000 homes.

Williams Partners general partner chief operating officer Micheal Dunn said: “This project is just the latest example of the continued demand along the Transco system, driving ongoing expansion opportunities and increasing the volumes that we move on our system.

“Growth opportunities continue to emerge along Transco, because of its irreplaceable position to deliver the low cost reliable natural gas our customers demand.”

For firm transportation service under the pipeline expansion project, Transco has made agreements with PSEG Power and UGI Energy Services.

PSEG supplies to New Jersey's electric and gas service utility Public Service Electric & Gas Company while UGI Energy Services provides and markets natural gas and power to 40,000 customers in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern US.

Williams Partners Atlantic-Gulf operating area senior vice president Frank Ferazzi said: “An abundant, reliable supply of natural gas provides northeastern consumers with affordable, clean energy critical to helping reduce carbon emissions and growing the region’s economy.

“The Gateway Expansion Project will help fuel the region’s growth, leveraging existing pipeline infrastructure to meet our customers’ rising natural gas demand with minimal environmental impacts.”

Latest News

Related News

Related Sectors
Oil & Gas> Transportation & Storage

Related Dates
2017> November

Related Industries
Energy and Utilities> Midstream Energy> Pipelines
Transportation & Storage News

Related Insight

Suppliers Directory

BHDT – Best High Pressure & Drilling Technology BHDT´s core business features design, calculation, production and testing of high pressure components, which all adhere to international standards and specifications. In accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ASME BPVC and API Q1, the company´s quality and environmental management systems are documented in detailed manuals, and certified by various Third Parties. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Neptune Oceanographics - Global Leader in Detection Services for Subsea Pipeline Leaks Neptune Oceanographics Ltd is a global leader in providing detection services for subsea pipeline leaks in the offshore oil and gas industry. Its strong emphasis on its research and design (R&D) programme ensures that methods for uncovering subsea leaks are continually developed, and mastered. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Aquateam COWI - Environmental Consultancy Specialising in Water-Related Services Aquateam COWI is an environmental consultancy specializing in water-related services, with expanded capabilities provided by our parent company, COWI. These services include pre-feasibility and conceptual studies, applied research, process design, plant operation, training and troubleshooting, testing and documentation of products and processes at bench-, pilot- and full-scale, environmental surveillance, environmental risk assessment. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers Dacorom International - Heavy Lift Transportation Dacorom International provide full worldwide forwarding and logistics activities, door-to-door operations, using multimodal transports (road, sea, river, air and rail), as well as related services such as warehousing, handling, distribution, all port operations and customs clearance, etc. Oil & Gas > Transportation & Storage > Suppliers

Transportation & Storage Intelligence






About us Accessibility Advertise with us Contact us
Help Privacy RSS feeds Site map Dining Club
Browse By Sector
Browse By Network
Business Review Sites
Mining & Commodities Oil & Gas Power Generation Power Distribution
Biofuels & Biomass Carbon Coal Drilling & Production Exploration & Development
Fossil Fuel Geothermal Hydro Minerals & Materials Nuclear
Nuclear Fuels Refining & Petrochemicals Solar Transportation & Storage Utilities Network
Utilities Retail Wind
Auto Banking Clean Technology Drinks Energy
Food Insurance Logistics Medical Devices Packaging
Pharmaceutical Retail Technology Webinars
© EBR 2017. Part of Progressive Trade Media Ltd.